Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Expecting First Child, After Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Pregnancy

Instagram

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate."

Congratulations are in order for Little Mix member Perrie Edwards!

On Monday, the English singer took to Instagram to announce that she and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child. Edwards, 27, shared two black-and-white photos in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she captioned the post. "Me + Him = You 🌎♥️"

"We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!" Edwards added.

Little Mix members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall reacted to their bandmate's exciting news.

"Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both!" commented Pinnock, who is also pregnant. "And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"😭😭😭 beaming for you both ♥️" Thirlwall wrote, "I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x"

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, an English professional football player, have been dating since 2017.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Edwards' post comes less than a week after Pinnock announced she's expecting her first child.

Last Tuesday, Pinnock, 29, shared the news on Instagram, posting shots from a stunning pregnancy photo shoot.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍" she captioned the photos.

Both Edwards and Thirlwall commented on their fellow bandmate's post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!" wrote Edwards, while Thirlwall said," 😭😭😭😭 love you so much 💚 look at this family 🥺😭💚💫"

In late April, Little Mix dropped a remix of their track, "Confetti," which marked the first single following the departure of former bandmember Jesy Nelson, who announced her exit from the girl group back in December.

Meanwhile, Thirlwall, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a screenshot of a hilarious viral tweet, which encouraged fans to listen to "Confetti" because Edwards and Pinnock are both expecting.

"as u can all see there's babies to feed. so, stream Confetti - cos the children are our future," read the tweet, below.