Lizzo Breaks Down in Emotional TikTok, Says She Feels Like a 'Burden On Everyone'

Everyone has bad days -- even Lizzo.

Over the weekend, the singer shared an emotional TikTok in which she broke down in tears, admitting that she was feeling like a "burden on everyone."

"You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part?" Lizzo tearfully began in the clip, which she shared on Saturday. "It's like, yo, I'm already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?"

"It's crazy," she continued, wiping away tears with a tissue. "Why we feel this way when we get sad? I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I'm not alone. That's what I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."

"Okay this is embarrassing," Lizzo concluded, before ending the video.

The Grammy winner later shared an update on her mental state. Responding to a fan who assured Lizzo that she's "loved," Lizzo said she was "feeling better."

"Thanks guys," she began in the video. "I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life. You know how it is. It gets dark.

"I'm definitely glad I reached out in any way that I could and TikTok was one of those ways," Lizzo continued. "To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I'm not crying anymore."

The "Truth Hurt" singer thanked her fans again for their support and also stressed that, "If you're going through things, just know you're not alone and I love you."

Lizzo went on to post another update on TikTok and shared what she did to make herself feel better.

"Took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude, tricked my dopamine levels by getting excited about something that's happening in the future, ate a cinnamon roll, hot chocolate and now I'm in bed," said Lizzo, who was wearing a towel on her head. "I do feel better."

"Journaled a little bit, read a little bit," she continued. "I do feel better, so thank you. All of y'all are so sweet."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the "Good As Hell" singer appeared to be in good spirits as she posted a fun TikTok of herself and her mom dancing in honor of Mother's Day.

"Mama said 'sheeeeeeeesh' 🥶🥶happy Mother's yall," she captioned the fun video, below.