Tree-Trimmer Allegedly Caught Making Illegal Left Turn Claims He Works for CIA, FBI, and DEA

An Ohio man tried to get out of a traffic ticket by telling police he was a CIA officer. And an FBI agent. And DEA agent. And a US. Treasury agent.

Gregory Candea was arrested and charged with impersonating a federal officer — even though, according to a criminal complaint, he appeared to be impersonating four.

The incident occurred on May 8 when, at around 10 PM, a police officer observed a Ford F350 truck activating blue police lights on its dash before making an illegal left turn through a red light.

The police officer followed, during which the truck began flashing rear mounted blue lights too; undeterred, the officer pulled the truck over.

After asking for his driver's license, the driver responded that he was a Central Intelligence Agency agent "working undercover" — despite wearing a T-shirt with the CIA emblem on the breast.

When the officer asked him for his CIA credentials, he handed him a badge... for the FBI. He explained that he also worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

After initially refusing to get out of the truck, he asked the sergeant if he was "aware of the CIA operating in this area"; the officer replied he was not.

Inside the truck, the officer found a pair of black and blue handcuffs, as well as a lanyard for yet another federal agency: the Drug Enforcement Admiration.

During a conversation with a second officer who arrived on the scene, Candea claimed he also worked for the United States Treasury Department, the complaint states.

After running his name, police couldn't find any record of him working at any of these agencies. What they did find however was several outstanding warrants for his arrest, the Daily Beast reported.

When asked why he hadn't appeared in court before any of them, he replied: "I never go to court. I have too much authority in the United States."

Impounding his vehicle, investigators also found inside two empty business envelopes, both addressed to him (one at CIA Headquarters, the other at The Pentagon); hardwired blue lights, multiple radios, and a stun gun. They also discovered paperwork and receipts showing he had purchased hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several guns.

According to his apparent Facebook page, Candea works for the CIA and lives in Langley, Virginia.