Angelina Jolie Jokes About Single Life, Says Kids 'Make Sure Mom's OK'

Jolie was asked about her dating dealbreakers during a new interview.
Angelina Jolie's life looks a little different right now than it did a few years ago, following her split from Brad Pitt and her kids maturing faster than even she expected.
The 45-year-old actress briefly opened up about her family and dating life -- or lack thereof -- in a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop this week, while promoting her latest film, "Those Who Wish Me Dead."
"I'm very fortunate, I have six very capable children," she said when asked about the reality of raising half a dozen kids.
"Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'We've got to make sure mom's OK,'" she added with a laugh.
"They take really good care of me and we're such a team, I am very, very lucky," she added of her kids, who she shares with ex-Brad Pitt. "I worry, I'm always the one that worries, but I adore them, they're cool people."
During the interview, Jolie was also asked whether she had any dating deal breakers.
"I probably have a very long list," she joked. "I've been alone for a long time now."
Jolie and Pitt were married from 2014–2016 and share six kids together; Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox. The two still haven't settled their divorce.
"Those Who Wish Me Dead" premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, May 14.