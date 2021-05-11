Seth Rogen on How Tom Cruise Pitched Scientology to Him

Getty

The actor recalls an even more awkward moment he says Cruise could use as "blackmail" on him, and the one thing he believes kept him from converting right then and there.

Seth Rogen recalls a close encounter with Scientology back in 2006 when he met up with Tom Cruise. But that wasn't even the most awkward part of that whole experience, as he explained on "The Howard Stern Show" on Monday.

Like many people, Seth was a little intimidated to meet a movie star of Tom's caliber when a meeting was set back in 2006. As such, he made an impulsive decision on his way there that he may yet come to regret -- but actually just makes for a pretty funny story.

It's one of several stories Seth is poised to share in his upcoming "Yearbook" collection of essays, scheduled for release today. It's also indicative of how the new book will likely be insightful, open and hilariously uncomfortable all at the same time.

It's also pretty relatable, as we can all probably relate to having to pee before a pretty big meeting, and trying to figure out what to do about it. We probably can't all relate to Seth's solution on his way to meet Tom.

"He had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house," Seth told Howard. "I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Blvd., and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there."

That might have been the end of the story, except that Seth (now relieved after the meeting -- in two different ways), happened to notice something on his way back down Tom's driveway.

"I noticed a red light in the woods," he said. "There was a security camera literally pointed exactly at where I was peeing." He speculated that if he wanted to, Tom could probably still use that footage (if he has it) to try and blackmail Seth.

The other point of relief mentioned above was after Scientology came up during the meeting, which also included director Judd Apatow.

"I'll never forget the wording [Tom] used," Seth said. "'It's like with Scientology,' he said, 'If you let me just tell you what it was really about... just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, 'No f-king way. No f-king way.'"

"The wording, I was like, 'Is that a good thing to be saying?'" Seth mused. At the same time, even now he has to admit that things might have turned out differently had Judd not been there in that moment, surreal as it was.

"I'm generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person," he said. "I would assume on the grand scale of people, if they got [Tom], what chance do I have?'"

Luckily for Seth, as he puts it, Judd was there and had a stronger will to divert the conversation. "Judd was like, 'Eh, I think we're good. Let's just talk about movies and stuff,'" Seth said, adding, "Oof, dodged that bullet."