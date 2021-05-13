Upcoming Bachelorette Katie Thurston Apologizes for 'Offensive' LGBTQ+ Instagram Post

Instagram

The uproar started after Katie shared a picture of her being kissed on the neck by fellow "Bachelor" star Casandra Suarez, with Casandra's subsequent comment taking it to the next level.

It seems that the "Bachelor" franchise just can't go a week or more without at least some small controversy emerging. The latest came from the Instagram account of the upcoming lead for the next season of "The Bachelorette," Katie Thurston.

Enjoying a girls vacation with several other Bachelor Nation alums this week, Katie got herself in trouble with a since-deleted photo of fellow contestant Casandra Suarez kissing her on the neck -- or more specifically, the subsequent commentary associated with the picture.

After deleting the post many found offensive, Katie took to her Instagram Stories with an apology. "I've removed my most recent post after realizing how many people from the LGBTQ+ I hurt," she wrote, as captured by E! Online.

"I've read the comments and better understand why my post was offensive," she continued. "I will continue to learn from my mistakes. I want to always be an ally and today I'm sorry I let you down."

In the initial deleted post, Katie had captioned the image, "Whatever floats your boat" with a purple heart emoji.

But it was Casandra's comment that really sparked confusion, and ultimately outrage. "So did Katie actually end up with me, yes or no?" she wrote on Katie's post.

As the post began to pick up traction, Katie jumped in to comment herself, adding, "I did not intend for this picture to be a statement about my sexuality."

She explained that it was "simply a friendship post. I've never spoken publicly about my sexuality nor am I doing so with this picture. Nothing but love for everyone."

Katie has, however, been incredibly outspoken about sex and sexuality in general. She famously made her entrance on Matt James' "The Bachelor" wielding a dildo. She's also been a strong advocate for women, standing up against bullying during her season, and winning the hearts of fans with her outspoken honesty and compassion.