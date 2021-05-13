Ohio is Paying People $1Million to Get the Vaccine

Getty

Covid relief funds are being given away in a lottery.

As if being inoculated against a potentially fatal virus isn't incentive enough — you can get rich too!

The state of Ohio is giving $1million to five brave residents who step forward to... get the Covid vaccine.

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Twitter that he is using Government Covid Relief funds to entice people into getting the shot with a $5million lottery.

"Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine," he tweeted. "This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars."

The lottery is open to anyone over the age of 18, is a resident of Ohio... and has gotten at least one Covid shot.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021 @GovMikeDeWine

The winner will be chosen from the state voter registration database. Even those who are not registered to vote can try their luck using a dedicated website, launching shortly.

"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.'" he tweeted.

"But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19."

I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021 @GovMikeDeWine

Reaction to the incentive was mixed.

There were those who thanked the Governor for making the effort to safeguard the citizens:

Thank you for keeping Ohio safe, and for all that you do for Ohioans! You are the BEST Governor ever!!! — Ashleigh Holmes (@AshHolmes061584) May 13, 2021 @AshHolmes061584

ayyy big money Mike you're my hero thanks for being so thoughtful 🤍 — OG SkyWalker (@sWHITE_13) May 13, 2021 @sWHITE_13

There were those who argued the money could be much better spent, by giving it to frontline healthcare workers or bereaved families, or perhaps by spreading the prize money further:

How about taking care of our first responders ! — Irene Hatziantoniou (@Ireneskincare) May 13, 2021 @Ireneskincare

You could do so much more! With millions of people in Ohio, having only 5 winners does very little good for any of us.

Having 500 winners of $10,000 will help give hope to families and our economy. — Jeho82 (@Jeho821) May 13, 2021 @Jeho821

how about using that money for the families that have lost loved ones from Covid-19. Their loss is great and they could really use the money. — Deanne Pennell, LMT (@kinksout777) May 13, 2021 @kinksout777

Those state employees are still being withheld their contractually obligated $8/hr hazard stipend because the state claimed to “not have the funds”. Glad the state can give away 5 million, not use the rainy day fund, and spend money on weekly covid tests for employees though. — Collin James (@Collin_LiftALot) May 13, 2021 @Collin_LiftALot

There were those who accused the Governor of bribery:

So apparently censoring, propaganda, and shaming haven't been successful enough...let's add bribing. If ever there was a reason to be contrary and not follow a crowd, this would be it. — Joshua Thiessen (@JoshuaThiessen3) May 13, 2021 @JoshuaThiessen3

And then there were these guys: