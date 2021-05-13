Oprah Winfrey Reveals the One Question She Regrets Asking to This Day

Getty

"I cringe to even think that I asked that question."

There isn't a celebrity interview she has not done — but there is one she wishes she hadn't.

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the one question she regrets asking, which still makes her cringe to this day.

The topic incidentally arose on Wednesday when she was a guest on Rob Lowe's "Literally" podcast; the host was bemoaning the fact that late night hosts are more focused on playing silly games with their guests nowadays, and pined for the good old days when fascinating characters — like, say Burt Reynolds — would just sit down and tell stories.

"Oh, Burt Reynolds! Oh, gosh! I have a Burt Reynolds story," Oprah suddenly recalled, before describing it as one of the "flubs in the world."

As E! reported, Oprah recounted interviewing Reynolds' girlfriend and frequent co-star, Sally Field.

"My big mistake: I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" she admitted. "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question."

"But I asked it because the producers are like, 'You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That's what everybody wants to know.'"

"And so I asked it, and she went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again."

Lowe, as it turns out, was familiar with that left Field change in temperature, having starred with the Oscar-winner on the 2006 TV series "Brothers & Sisters".

"She's one of the most amazing actors I've ever known," he said, "but when Sally goes cold, it's like Khrushchev in the Cold War. She will bury you."