Why Khloe Kardashian Is 'Second-Guessing' Surrogacy

"I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family."

Khloe Kardashian is starting to have second thoughts about using a surrogate for baby No. 2.

On Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the Good American founder and boyfriend Tristan Thompson met with a surrogacy therapist in order to move forward with the process -- and one revelation didn't sit well with Khloe, making her question exploring surrogacy altogether.

"A few months ago, Tristan and I made embryos, and during that time I was also told that I would not be smart if I carried my second pregnancy, I would be high risk and to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that's what we're going to do," Khloe, 36, began in a confessional. "I have a surrogate agent who is, you know, sort of filtering through who they think might be the best fit for me and my family."

"It is a big commitment and you want to find the right fit, but we got this new chapter, we've got this together, we're a team," explained Tristan, 30, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe.

Khloe then prefaced, "Before we can proceed with hiring a surrogate, Tristan and I have to be evaluated. So, today, we have a Zoom call with a surrogate therapist. He's going to ask some questions just to see if we completely understand what's involved when hiring a surrogate."

At the start of the virtual meeting with the therapist, Khloe first explained that she was "instructed to go the surrogacy route" after she was warned that she could possibly have a "high-risk" pregnancy.

"And Tristan, luckily, was on board and felt comfortable. I think more so because he saw my sister go through it," she told the therapist, referring to her sister Kim, who welcomed two of her four children via surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan's meeting with the therapist took a turn when he asked some "important" questions that the pair would possibly "find uncomfortable."

"What are your beliefs about fetal reduction or termination of pregnancy due to multiple pregnancies?" he asked. "Say the embryo split and the surrogate was carrying twins suddenly."

"If we're blessed to have multiples we think that's in God's will, so we're on board with that," Khloe said to the therapist, who then asked, "What if your surrogate wasn't on board with that?"

"But, don't they have to kind of go with what our wishes are?" Khloe inquired, to which the therapist replied, "Well, it's your baby but it's her body so she could terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome."

Khloe and Tristan definitely seemed to be thrown off by this.

"We never thought about that. … That'd be something that we have to discuss," Tristan said.

In a confessional, Khloe reacted to what she learned, noting that she was "definitely getting freaked out."

"I think as the questions go by just because I, of course, I know it's her body, my baby, but I really did not put two and two together that that means she has the control whether she would want to, you know, terminate the twin," she explained. "Me not having control over that outcome, makes me very nervous."

"I mean, I know it's her body but I still didn't know it was really her choice and that might be really naive to say but I mean this is a big eye-opener," she added. "I'm definitely second-guessing a couple things. It's just a little intense this whole Zoom call."

The "Revenge Body" star later opened up to mom Kris Jenner about the Zoom call with the therapist.

"It's just scary like, hearing a lot of those things, I'm like, 'oh my gosh.' Kim just made this seem so seamless and maybe for her, it really was, I think she's way less micromanage-y than I am," Khloe said.

Kris shared in a confessional that the "process seems to be a little bit overwhelming" for Khloe, adding that she was "surprised" to learn about the "challenges" of surrogacy since Kim "always made it seem so easy."

The momager assured Khloe that everything is "going to work out the way it's supposed to."

"This whole process is incredibly nerve-racking, it's also confusing," Khloe told Kris. "It definitely makes me think about other options more. I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family."

The E! star ultimately felt "better" about the situation after she learned some new information about the process during another call with her surrogacy broker.

"She said you can't force someone what to do with their body," Khloe recalled to Tristan. "But, she said ... things are in writing on what my wishes are and you ask them that first and they agree to it with two witnesses."

"I feel better but still just don't like talking about this. I feel like I'm talking about only negative things."

Although Khloe said she thinks surrogacy is still the "right choice" for her and Tristan, she's doesn't plan to "force it."

"I can't think too far ahead because this is where I am for phase two," she explained to Tristan. "I do think this is the right choice for us, but I'm not gonna be rushed into it. I'm not gonna force it."

"I know you love to be in control, and you love to have your say and be hands-on, but obviously in this situation for us, you kinda have to take a little step back," Tristan said. "Of course, you can monitor but you know we got to trust the process and know that everything's gonna be okay and we're in this together, it's gonna be just fine. We got this. I think the key is to find the right surrogate. And, you know, we'll find the right one and when we do, it'll be magic."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashian" airs Thursdays on E!.