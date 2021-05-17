From RuPaul Begging Cher to Do Drag Race to Drunk Jersey Cast: MTV Unscripted Awards Highlights

MTV

Nikki Glaser hosts the first "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted," which is all about celebrating reality television, including a sneak-peek at the highly anticipated "D'Amelio Show."

Will it become an annual tradition as popular as its scripted brethren? Based on the 90-minute inaugural edition of the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted" we just witnessed, we'd argue probably not.

Comedian Nikki Glaser was at the helm as the room was filled with reality TV stars from across the spectrum. At the same time, some of the biggest names in reality television like the Kardashians and Selena Gomez were not in attendance (we didn't expect them to be), even though they each won.

It's worth noting that there were plenty of winners, including a few members of the "Jersey Shore" cast, who attended via Zoom, so why couldn't the Kardashians or Gomez do that? They could have at least submitted a pre-taped acceptance speech?

Thankfully, RuPaul was on hand as his "Drag Race" absolutely dominated the evening. It was a three-time winner on the night, taking home Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host for Ru.

In his acceptance speech for Best Host, RuPaul sincerely thanked MTV and Viacom and the fans, but then took a moment to speak earnestly about someone who was a huge mentor for him as he shifted from performer to host.

"In all these years of hosting a television show, I learned how to do this from a woman who is phenomenal, and I want to thank her for teaching me everything I needed to know to host a television show," he said earnestly.

At this point, he slipped into a very funny -- and fairly spot-on impression -- to add, "And that woman is Cher, man ... Cher, man! You know, so, Cher, why don’t you snap out of it and come do our show, man!"

We then loved that the guys from "Impractical Jokers," winning Best Comedy / Game Show, took a few moments to thank Cher as well. We were kind of hoping it would become a recurring theme on the night, but it died there.

Jersey Drunk

It probably helped that they already knew they were going to win the Reality Royalty Award, but the cast of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" was well on their way to hammered by the time they picked up that award.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi admitted she was drunk -- thanking the "Academy of MTV and Viacom" as this was the first award the cast had ever received in 13 (interrupted) years of doing the show.

Then, later in the night, it was Angelina's turn to really slur her words as they came back up after winning Best Docu-Reality Show.

"You guys have to understand that these are our first awards in 13 years, so we just got a little excited, a little drunk and we’re just living our best lives," Jen "JWoww" Farley explained, stealing the mic away from her for a second.

"But we deserve it so much!" a clearly excited and inebriated Angelina shouted, "We deserve it!" It was like an episode of the iconic show come to life right there on the stage.

First Time?

The kids of "Jersey Shore" weren't the only ones excited to pick up their first awards. There just aren't as many opportunities for reality stars to pick up major awards, so it was an exciting night for many of the winners.

It was also a night of people not knowing quite what to do with their moment. Nicole Byer, accepting for her show "Nailed It!" winning Best Lifestyle Show, adorably paused and asked if she's supposed to thank people -- she's never won anything before.

Social media sensation Bretman Rock, who picked up Best Breakthrough Social Star, had the same enthusiasm, proudly trumpeting that he'd never won anything before, either.

Deluxe D'Amelio

Fans have been enamored with the D'Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie, for a while now on TikTok, so obviously the next step is to go full reality series, which means the additions of their parents Heidi and Mark to the story.

Fans can still expect lots of dancing and laughing, if the exclusive first look at the new unscripted Hulu series is any indication. This will be one of the first real tests to see if TikTok stardom can translate to a bigger platform, in much longer nuggets than a typical TikTok.

Who knows, if the show takes off and this awards show does well enough to come back next year, they might find themselves returning as nominees and maybe even winners, rather than just presenters.

At least we know they'd show up if they won Best New Unscripted Series, because no one really expected "Selena + Chef" star Selena Gomez to show up, did they?