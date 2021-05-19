Nick Jonas Details 'Kind of Ugly' Bike Accident Filming Olympic Dreams with Brothers

Getty

The musician cracked a rib and was rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

We now know exactly what Nick Jonas was doing when he injured himself in a biking accident over the weekend.

TMZ first broke the story that Jonas was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after something went down on an undisclosed set. Jonas then briefly addressed his injury on "The Voice" Monday, revealing he had cracked his rib.

Now, he's revealing what actually went down.

"We did just announce that we are doing this show with NBC for the Olympics called 'Olympic Dreams.' Me and the brothers are competing against each other in Olympic sports, and one of the events required me riding a bicycle," Jonas told EXTRA.

"Basically, I lost control of the bike and flipped off of it, kind of ugly," he continued. "Again, I do feel really good ... just been getting rest when I am not on 'The Voice' sitting in my chair. Honestly, I feel really fortunate, feel really good."

He went on to call it "just one of those injuries you can't really do anything about," adding that he just has to "wait it out and deal with some of the pain."

"I feel like it could have been a lot worse, so coming away with just this is all good," he added.

Injury or not, Jonas is staying very busy right now. In addition to his gig on "The Voice" and filming for "Olympic Dreams," he's also hosting the Billboard Music Awards this coming weekend.

"I am thrilled," he said of his hosting job, also teasing a Jonas Brothers performance.

On Wednesday, the group also announced their 2021 "The Remember This Tour," which kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas and continues through October. Kelsea Ballerini will be joining them as a special guest.