Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais Hash Out Unresolved Denise Richards Drama In Season 11 Premiere

"Right now, I don't like her at all," Garcelle said of Rinna at the top of the hour.

Denise Richards flew the coop on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after two seasons, but some of the unresolved drama left in her wake didn't leave with her.

On Wednesday's Season 11 premiere, it was revealed that Garcelle Beauvais was on the outs with both Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, following the explosive reunion. Beauvias had apparently unfollowed Kyle on social media after Richards accused her of stiffing a charity ... while Lisa and Garcelle fell out over Rinna's treatment of Denise.

Viewers also learned that Garcelle has still been in contact with Denise, while the "Wild Things" actress has apparently been ghosting Sutton Stracke, who tried texting her. Hoping to clear the air, Rinna and Garcelle met up for lunch -- something Beauvias was very cautious to do.

"Right now I don't like her at all," she said in a confessional as footage showed the two finally sitting down together to hash things out in person.

"I really care about you, I always have. I've taken a lot of time to self reflect and I wanna apologize if i hurt you," Rinna said right off the bat. "I know I did and I want to apologize for that. My intention is to never hurt you. Hurt people hurt people and I was hurt and I hurt."

"I was harder on Denise than I needed to be," Lisa continued. "I'd much rather be like you, I don't care and I'm standing by my friend. That's f---ed up, absolutely 100%."

This was exactly what Garcelle wanted to hear, with Beauvias joking in a confessional that Rinna was trying to "own it really quickly so that I don't come for her."

Beauvias was particularly disappointed in how Rinna behaved throughout the Denise-Brandi Glanville controversy. In case you somehow forgot, Brandi claimed the two had sex and said Denise trash talked the other women behind their backs. Richards denied it and said she hardly knew Glanville, who then showed texts she -- and many of the women -- thought proved otherwise.

"Why couldn't you just be there for her? Why couldn't you let the other girls come after her?" Garcelle asked Lisa. "I couldn't," said Rinna, "It wasn't honest."

"It's not about Brandi, nobody cares what they did," Lisa continued, but Garcelle wasn't buying it. "It didn't seem like that though," Beauvias told her, "it felt like you guys were focusing on whether she slept with Brandi or not."

"The way you were were Denise, how can I trust you won't turn around and do that to me?" she then asked Lisa, who swore she was being "protective" of Denise, even though it didn't look it.

"Sometimes I can be a c---, a real c---," Rinna then admitted, "I'm gonna say it about myself." Garcelle didn't disagree, before Lisa added, "I know there's a lot of hurt, it's gonna take you a minute to trust me. I think the best thing to do is move on from that."

"I would tread lightly, but I'm open," Garcelle said, ending the meeting.

The two clearly left the lunch with two very different understandings of what happened, which became apparent as they talked about their meeting to the other women.

Speaking with Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle said she still didn't know whether she could trust Lisa. Dorit tried to reassure her, explaining how she had the same issues with Rinna in the past, but the two were able to overcome them. Rinna told Dorit, meanwhile, that she thought the meeting went well and believed the two will be okay in the long run.

When Garcelle told Sutton she was "open" to mending things with Rinna, Stracke said Lisa made it seem like they were "all good." Beauvais' response: "Well, her bad ... I'd be stupid if I told her I trust her 100%."

In a confessional she added, "It takes more than one drink to fix our friendship."

That's where things ended between them, but a preview for next week showed Garcelle having another one-on-one convo with Rinna in which she tells her, "You were a s----y friend to Denise, you were a s----y friend to me. How do I trust telling you something and not knowing it's going to backfire?"

Rinna's apparent reaction: "I can't promise you that."