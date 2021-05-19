Shanna Moakler Calls Claims of 'Absent' Parenting By Her Son and Daughter 'Heartbreaking'

Getty

The model also said Travis and Kourtney's relationship is putting a "wedge" between her and her kids.

Shanna Moakler defended herself against recent criticisms about her parenting from two of her three children.

The model shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with Oscar De La Hoya, while she co-parents son Landon Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Barker, 15, with ex Travis Barker.

"The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful," she told People on Tuesday. "Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being."

"I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt," Moakler, 46, continued. "Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."

She also spoke with Us Weekly, saying, "I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?"

Earlier this week, Landon responded to a troll commenting on his and Alabama's TikTok video, who said they were taking their father's side and treating their mother "like trash."

"Actually if you weren't such a dumb a-- you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is," posted Landon.

The following day, Alabama took to her Instagram Story to share alleged messages sent from Moakler regarding Barker's new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, as captured by the fan account kardashkdoll. The messages also claimed Barker controlled Alabama's social media accounts.

"My mom has never completely been in my life," Alabama wrote alongside the messages. "Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

When another fan account reposted the messages, Alabama insisted she was in control of her own social media in the comment section, writing, "That was completely me, she lied I control my Instagram I'm of age."

Meanwhile, Moakler -- who has been divorced from Barker since 2008 -- also spoke out about his relationship with Kourtney during her interview with Us Weekly.

"The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she claimed. "They're going on lavish trips. They're doing all these things, which is fine. I think it's nice that they're being kind to my kids. I want that for my children."

She added, "I don't think it's great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother."