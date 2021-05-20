Bette Midler, SJP and Kathy Najimy Confirmed for Hocus Pocus 2, Plot Revealed

Everett Collection

The Sanderson Sisters will be hitting Disney+ in 2022.

In news to make you go amuck, amuck, amuck: "Hocus Pocus 2" is coming and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all officially returning.

Disney+ confirmed the news on Thursday in a press release that also teased the sequel's plot.

This time around, three young women accidentally bring Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson back to life in modern-day Salem and "must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

So, basically the same plot as the first movie, but we're not mad at it.

The movie will begin production this fall, with Anne Fletcher ("The Proposal") taking over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who's busy working on the sequel to "Enchanted," "Disenchanted." Shankman, who has a long history working with Fletcher, will still serve as a producer.

"As heartbroken as I am that I won't be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn't be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people's lives with her previous work," Shankman said in a statement. "I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing 'Boogie Nights.'"

Fletcher added, "Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film. I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."

The three stars also celebrated the news with their own posts on social media:

