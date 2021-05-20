Boston DJ Claims He Was Begged to Come Back After He 'Snapped' Over Demi Lovato

Instagram/Getty

"I'm against her binary thing. I think she's a troubled woman and a lot of young people are taking her seriously and it bothers me," Kiss 108 FM′s Matt Siegel said.

A Boston DJ returned to the airwaves on Thursday after storming off his radio show following a rant about Demi Lovato coming out as non-binary.

On Wednesday, Kiss 108 FM′s Matt Siegel threatened to end his popular "Matty in the Morning" program following producers' insistence that he end his rant about the pop star changing pronouns.

"I did say that I was going to quit," Siegel told his listeners on Thursday morning, per NBCBoston. "The company reached out to me and said, 'Please don't. We support you and we will not be stopping you from saying what you want to say.' So I said, 'Okay.'"

‘Matty, out’: Audio clip of Matt Siegel (Matty in the Morning) @Kiss108 apparently quitting live on the air this morning (via Kevin Doyle) pic.twitter.com/YToNubWkJr — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 19, 2021 @mikesacconetv

"Sorry to disappoint those of you who are excited that I was leaving, but I'm still here," he added.

Regarding Wednesday's incident, Siegel said he felt like he was "on a roll" while talking about Lovato's announcement, according to The Boston Globe.

"And that's when I got the call [from corporate management] and I just snapped. I just said, 'I can't be here anymore.'"

"We live in a world where you can't say what you want, and I'm not talking about swearing, but in traditional radio boundaries," he added. "If I can’t say what I'm thinking I don't want to do it anymore."

He claimed he also returned to the show out of an "obligation" to his team and for financial reasons, joking his wife needed a Birkin bag and his children need an inheritance.

The DJ then went on to criticize the Lovato news once again.

"Somebody has to say this is ridiculous, you know. And the company was like 'What? You can't talk about that,'" he said, "It's like somebody has to say 'Are you kidding? Like life's not complicated enough. Now you're telling young people they don't know what they are. I say, please. You know what I'm saying?"

In an audio recording of Wednesday's "Matty in the Morning" show uploaded to YouTube, Siegel said he was "going against the 'woke thing.'"

"Against the Demi Lovatos of the world and all that kind of stuff. It’s a joke, the whole binary thing. I don't care what Demi Lovato does, but now we need to worry about how you might offend someone."

Following his storm off, Siegel told Boston.com, "I'm against her binary thing. I think she's a troubled woman and a lot of young people are taking her seriously and it bothers me."

His comments received backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, with Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, issuing a statement to the Globe.

"Public understanding of what it means to be non-binary is growing and listeners expect better from the media and people with a platform."