Jeff Lewis And Gage Edward Finally Settle 2-Year Custody Battle Over Monroe

Getty/Instagram

"I think I wrote my last check to my attorney."

It only took 26 months, but "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edward finally settled their custody battle over four-year-old daughter Monroe.

Lewis, of course, opened up about the agreement himself on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, earlier this week -- exclaiming that he had "some wonderful news" to share with his cohosts and listeners.

"After 26 months of Gage Edward Fredenburg — most of it was contentious I would say — we have settled our custody agreement," he said. "His lawsuit against me has dropped. My lawsuit against him has been dropped. And then we have come to an agreement about custody."

Lewis said the two would have a 50/50 split for legal and physical custody of Monroe, as well as a new visitation schedule starting in June. Lewis said he believes the new schedule would be better for their daughter.

"I have to say, I think I wrote my last check to my attorney," he then told his cohosts. "I think that was it ... I think I'm done."

He added that it feels "really good" and the two have been "getting along really well" while spending time together with Monroe. "She's pretty much giddy when we're together," he added.

The two split back in 2019 and have been embroiled in a nasty battle over custody ever since, with Lewis often taking swipes at Edward on his show, and Gage filing lawsuits against Jeff. While Gage didn't comment publicly on the new agreement, a source told PEOPLE that he's happy with the outcome.

"This is a big relief," the source told the publication. "He and Jeff are co-parenting very well together, and Gage is looking forward to putting this conflict behind them."