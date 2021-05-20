Kirstie Alley Says Depression Isn't Mental Illness, Being Conservative in Hollywood Is Like Twilight Zone

Fox News

The politically outspoken actress tells "Tucker Carlson Today" she's lost almost all of her celebrity Twitter followers and speaks out against the legalization of "gateway drug" marijuana.

Kirstie Alley said she was warned against being politically outspoken after she'd decided she was not in support of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run and considering supporting Donald Trump, but she did it anyway.

Speaking on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Today," the actress now says that she quickly shuts down her conservative friends who call her brave for doing so. "I go, 'No, I think I'm stupid,'" she said. "Because ... it is a real blackballing situation."

She said she finds it remarkable that she's become so ostracized within the acting community for her outspoken political views because "artists are free-thinkers, for the most part."

According to Alley, she voted for Obama both times he ran for president, and she felt more a part of the community then. "On Twitter, I had many celebrities follow me, and now I think three follow me," she said.

"I’m the same person," she told Carlson. "I’m the girl who voted for Obama, twice. And I’m like, ‘Oh, so you liked me when I voted for Obama, and now you’re this?"

She went so far as to say that with many, it comes down to a simple question of how you voted, as if that's all that anyone cares about anymore. Your character? Your values? The work you do?

"You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, but as long as you didn’t vote for Trump--" she said, leaving the thought unfinished. "I feel like I’m in the ‘Twilight Zone’ a bit, with the whole concept of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Alley spoke out against psychiatry, in particular because they prescribe drugs to their patients. "The reason I don't go to a psychiatrist is because in their bag are the drugs, that's the main way they treat people."

"I just want someone to go like, 'What's going on?" And you say, 'Blah blah,' and find out," she explained.

She also shared her controversial views on depression, qualifying them by conceding, "You aren't really allowed to say this in the very liberal community because they think what you're saying is stigmatizing mental illness."

"Well this is what I’m here to say," she continued. "I don't think you're mentally ill if you're depressed."

She described her grief after the loss of her grandfather at seven years old, saying that if she had "the right parents," she would have been put on drugs because she was depressed over that loss.

She went on to say that she finds Scientology to be better for handling these types of issues. "In Scientology, that is part of it and what you do is you find out why you're so screwed up," she said. "And you find out why are you depressed; there's a reason people are depressed."

She put the growing opioid crisis and drug problems in America at the feet of liberals, and in particular the expanding legalization of marijuana, which she believes is a gateway tool to harder drug usage.

"I have friends, this is the saddest thing in the world to me, they smoke weed with their kid and then their kid starts doing heroin or the kid overdoses," she told Carlson.

"How many people do you know did heroin that didn’t do weed first?" she asked rhetorically. "Or did blow, didn’t do weed first? Or did whatever the hell-- they did weed first."