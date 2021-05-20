Leah Remini 'In Tears' Over NYU Acceptance, Says Scientology and Family 'Didn't Value' Education

Getty

"This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology," says the upcoming college freshman, who received encouragement and praise from friends like Jennifer Lopez.

It may have taken her a little longer than most college students, but Leah Remini can consider her a member of the upcoming freshman class at New York University, a move that left her "in tears."

The actress shared her acceptance letter on social media Thursday with a jubilant caption, saying that this is "one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology."

Since leaving the organization in 2013, Remini has been an outspoken advocate against Scientology, going so far as to host a reality television show about her experiences called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." The organization has denied her claims against them.

"For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me," she captioned her post. "This didn't come easy."

Remini admitted to a lot of nervousness about seeking out higher education, writing that she was riddled with self-doubt, "fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age." She is 50 years old.

She said that she nevertheless forged ahead, with "a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life."

"I am ready to do the work and honestly, I'm scared s-------!" she continued. "And I am excited to start on my journey. It's never too late."

Remini also found plenty of encouragement and support after getting accepted, with longtime friend Jennifer Lopez jumping into the comments to cheer, "So proud of you baby! So happy for you." She even added the hashtag "#noitsnevertoolate."

The love kept pouring in, with Michelle Visage writing, "So. Freaking. Excited," while Taylor Dayne added, "You go brilliant you ... Never say never," and Alison Sweeney echoed their enthusiasm with clapping hand and heart emojis.

Holly Robinson Peete wrote, "So proud of you! Xoxo," and Kristin Davis sent "so much love you you Leah!" Some of her fans chimed in with their own words of support, with many of them sharing how they returned for their degrees later in life, too.