14-Year-Old Hands Newborn to Random Diner in NJ Restaurant and Flees

ABC NY

A New Jersey woman who ordered some Mexican food was delivered something else instead — a newborn baby.

Alease Scott and her boyfriend Walter Cocca were enjoying lunch at El Patron in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon when a 14-year-old girl walked in and then handed her the infant... and left.

As ABC7 reported, the incredible interaction was all captured on the eatery's surveillance cameras.

According to restaurant owner Frankie Aguilar, the girl came in asking for help, claiming she had just found the child.

"All she asked for was help, and that she had found an abandoned baby," he said. The newborn girl still had part of her umbilical cord attached.

Scott instantly jumped up and offered to help.

"I said do you mind if I check the baby's vitals, she readily handed the baby over to me so my focus went right onto the baby," she said.

As the footage shows, after handing over the child, the girl fled the restaurant.

Staff called police and an ambulance crew, who arrived to find the little girl in the safe hands of Scott, who luckily was trained in CPR.

"Once I applied the oxygen mask to the baby, all of a sudden we heard the most beautiful cry and the baby started moving, she slightly opened up her eyes and then she closed her eyes," she said.

"But the sweetest thing was when she got hungry and she was trying to suckle on the oxygen mask, so we knew she was okay after that."

The baby was taken by ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center, and was determined to be in good health.

Police soon tracked down the teen, who eventually admitted she was the baby's mother. She too was taken to the hospital. She is not facing any charges.

While the time limit varies from state to state, all 50 have safe haven laws, which allow parents to surrender babies at police stations, fire stations or hospitals anonymously, no questions asked.

The baby will now be put up for adoption; but she already has elective godparents in Scott and Cocca, who said they would love to stay in contact with her.