2021 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating Live)

P!nk is being honored with the ICON Award, while Drake will accept the Artist of the Decade Award.
Tonight's the night!
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are going down live from Los Angeles on Sunday, with Nick Jonas at the helm as host. Going down just seven months after the 2020 BBMAs -- which happened in October after being delayed due to the pandemic -- this year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021.
Going into the show, The Weeknd is up for the most trophies with a whopping 16 nominations. Close behind him are DaBaby with 11 nominations and the late Pop Smoke, who is for up 10 awards. First-time nominee, country singer Gabby Barrett, was the most named female artist, earning nine nominations. Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Drake and late rapper Juice WRLD received seven noms.
Performers include P!nk -- who is also being honored with the ICON Award -- The Weeknd, Doja Cat and SZA, BTS, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Duran Duran, Karol J, twenty one pilots and more.
We'll keep updating this post with the night's most viral moments -- stay tuned!
Doja Cat and SZA Debut "Kiss Me More"
Doja Cat and SZA perform “Kiss Me More” for the first time together at the 2021 #BBMAs— Rap Alert (@rapalert3) May 24, 2021 @rapalert3
The song has been out for about a month, but Sunday night saw the first live performance of "Kiss Me More" from Doja Cat and SZA -- and they did not disappoint.
The two brought the vocals, some dazzling visuals and fierce fashion, as well as some killer choreography.
Their fans, natually, ate it up!
DOJA AND SZA EATING UP THE STAGE WITH THAT DANCE BREAK pic.twitter.com/cIElhuJcdn— yanni ⁷ミ☆ (@tbymochi) May 24, 2021 @tbymochi
Should of saved doja and sza for later, people gonna check out after their performance pic.twitter.com/q5yKkT2fg4— 𝙹🦂 (@sadbalxo) May 24, 2021 @sadbalxo
DOJA AND SZA KILLED IT! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/i7sexmvkel— adrían👼🏽 (@galianosnake) May 24, 2021 @galianosnake
The Weeknd Gets Some Love
“I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore!” #BBMAS pic.twitter.com/zSqIe9ZJwr— The Weeknd Data (@WeekndData) May 24, 2021 @WeekndData
After he was somehow totally shut out at the Grammys nominations this year, The Weeknd won the first award of the night at the Billboards -- picking up a trophy for Top Hot 100 Artist.
"First and foremost I'd like to thank my fellow nominees," he said, reading off his iPhone. "It's been a dark year and you've brought light and escape with your music, genius, brilliance and you deserve this award just as much as I do, if not more."
He then thanked his team, his family and the fans -- "and God, that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."
Before the show began, he was already awarded Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song -- and will probably win again as the show continues.
the weeknd everytime he had to put on the red suit and medical tape pic.twitter.com/x44FZVTBdQ— ً🪡 (@miinjooner) May 24, 2021 @miinjooner
The weeknd winning the first award of the show.. happy tears #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/DdjrxmHnoV— Alexis (@Alexis_munn1) May 24, 2021 @Alexis_munn1
THE WEEKND DESERVEDDDD pic.twitter.com/IsrFLIf9zn— maniᵕ̈⁷ (@hotgrltae) May 24, 2021 @hotgrltae
the Weeknd getting his flowers as he should as he should— elf⁷ (@FAERlETAN) May 24, 2021 @FAERlETAN
Alicia Keys Takes Us Back
One of my favorite songs ever, Alicia keys is an icon #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ZJYLdhIkQM— 베리⁷ (@moongirry) May 24, 2021 @moongirry
It's been 20 years since Alicia Keys' dropped "Songs In A Minor" on us and to celebrate that anniversary, the Billboards gave her the spotlight to play a medley of hits from the legendary album. She even got an incredible introduction from Michelle Obama, before tickling the ivory while telling the audience, "I'm never leaving the keys, because I know what I'm worth."
She then launched into "A Woman's Worth," "How Come You Don't Call Me" and, of course, "Fallin'" -- and sounded just as amazing now as she did two decades ago.
.@MichelleObama welcomes @aliciakeys to the #BBMAs stage !!! pic.twitter.com/n51cfEfBgD— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021 @BBMAs
Alicia Keys performs breathtaking medley at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/y8XKw3qnkv— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2021 @PopBase
She is the legend the myth the MOVEMENT. ALICIA KEYS! #bbmas #BillboardMusicAwards— 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus_) May 24, 2021 @DiaryOfKeysus_
Alicia keys is still the moment after all these years I’m really crying— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) May 24, 2021 @itskeyon
y’all surprised as to why alicia is forever glued to her piano when her name is alicia KEYS— rosaire⁷₈ (@barbiebinnie) May 24, 2021 @barbiebinnie