2021 Billboard Music Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the winners are ...

Could this be The Weeknd's night?

Going into the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the singer is up for the most trophies with a whopping 16 nominations. However, before the ceremony, he took home seven awards, including Top Male Artist, when the first group of winners was announced on Instagram Live Sunday morning.

Country singer Gabby Barrett, who was the most-nominated female artist, was awarded two trophies during the Instagram Live event. Meanwhile, the late Pop Smoke won four of the 10 in which he's nominated. In addition, Bad Bunny, BTS, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga were also among those named 2021 BBMA winners before Sunday night's show.

This year's event sets up a GOAT battle between Drake and Taylor Swift -- but who will come out on top? Drake -- who's nominated in several categories including Top Artist and already has 27 trophies at home -- could break his own record for the most wins of all time on Sunday night.

If Taylor wins all four awards for which she's nominated -- and he doesn't grab any more -- she will tie Drake's record.

Below is the complete list of winners -- we'll keep updating throughout the night!

ARTIST AWARDS



Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd



Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Taylor Swift



Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

WINNER: Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd



Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

WINNER: The Weeknd



Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen



Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

WINNER: The Weeknd



Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

WINNER: The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

SZA



Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

WINNER: Pop Smoke



Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

WINNER: Pop Smoke



Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie



Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen



Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen



Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae



Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots



Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna



Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna



Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

WINNER: Karol G

Rosalía



Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

WINNER: Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales



Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa



Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

WINNER: Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams



Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Kanye West