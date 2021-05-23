Kelley Flanagan Says Things 'Ended Really Badly' with Bachelor Peter Weber: 'Get the Hell Out of My Life'

Getty

After initially breaking up in 2020, the reality couple tried again around Valentine's Day, with Kelley saying it didn't last long, ended "on very bad terms," and she would "run" if she saw him again.

Bachelor Nation fans already know that things went south twice for former "Bachelor" Peter Weber and former contestant Kelley Flanagan, but they may not fully realize just how south they went, according to Kelley.

The reality star dropped by the "Chicks in the Office" podcast where she spoke about their eight-month relationship, how he went against her wishes in announcing it on New Year's Eve, and how things went when they decided to try again a couple of months later.

Right away, though, Kelley said there were red flags she tried to ignore when it came to their compatibility. "He loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying," she said. "There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked."

She also said that she feels she was "putting in a lot of effort" to try and make things work, but that she wasn't seeing that same kind of work from Peter.

Kelley said she had asked Peter not to announce their first breakup on New Year's Eve because she wanted "a couple days to tell people." And it wasn't just a request coming from her, either. She said that they talked to ABC about it, too, and were told, "Try to drown it out with the premiere [of the new season]. Do it the day before, drown it out. People will be excited about other things."

Nevertheless, despite everything, Kelley said that they hung out together again on Valentine's Day and they "had a great Valentine's Day together." But things didn't last nearly as long this second time.

"Again, there were just like little things," she said. "It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him ... I went off and essentially said, like, 'Get the hell out of my life.'" She said she also told Peter to "lose my number."

When talking about how their relationship ended, Kelley was pretty vague, only saying that she "found some news out," and that it had to do with being able to track his location. "He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about," she said. "We still had each other on Find My Friends."

Without making any specific allegations of any kind, Kelley later talked about how small the world is and how she sometimes gets "stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'My friend hooked up with Peter last week.'"

Kelley said she's no longer in contact with Peter, having determined that she feels his words are "hollow." "He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive," she said. Peter has said that they are not in contact and he wishes her well.

As pointed out by Us Weekly, Weber told the outlet that he would be happy seeing Kelly again after she moves to New York. Kelly, however, made it clear she has a different plan. Admitting she's a little nervous about moving to the city where he lives, she said if she sees Peter, she'll "just run."