Mike Blows Up at Destiney Over Sexting Scandal on Shahs: 'Stay the F--- Out of It'

Bravo

As Mike continues to deny, deny, deny, none of his costars really seem to be buying it.

The cast of "Shahs of Sunset" took a trip to Palm Springs this week, but the drama surrounding Mike Shouhed's sexting scandal drama followed him for the weekend getaway.

In case you missed it, Mike's girlfriend Paulina was sent graphic messages and photos allegedly between him and another woman. She blew up, sent screenshots of everything to all his friends, before he told them he was hacked and the texts were "1000% fake."

While driving with Nema Vand to meet up with the rest of the group to take a pair of limos to the desert together, Mike said he believed "someone is trying to conspire against me." He then expressed confusion over what app was being used to send them messages, denying he ever used WhatsApp when Nema said that's what it looked like to him.

"Yes you do. We're on a WhatsApp group chat," Nema responded, before showing off one of their text chains in a confessional as proof. He then told Mike some of the alleged messages were "foul as s---."

"I didn't think they were that bad," Mike said, before Nema read one that we can't get away with typing here. "That person was messaging the way you message," Nema added, much to Mike's frustration.

"I'm telling you, my boy, I didn't do it," Shouhed snapped at his friend. "How the f--- don't you believe me when I'm telling you I didn't do this s---?"

Before the pair met up with Destiney Rose and newcomer London Laed, Laed revealed to Rose that she and "Mike's penis met about a year ago." In a confessional, she explained that she and a friend were hanging out when "Mike's penis texted." She added, "I felt slightly traumatized, but for a penis it was nice."

Viewers also saw Destiney meet up with Paulina to talk about the situation, where Destiney flat out told her, "I'm not feeling your man."

Eventually, the entire group -- made up of the four mentioned above, Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid -- met up in Palm Springs for a New Year's Eve 2010-themed weekend. The thought process behind the theme: In 2010, none of them had any issues with each other, a place they hoped to get back to.

Welp, that didn't exactly work as planned.

As they all declared their "Reza-lutions" for the year, Reza couldn't help but make a joke about the sexting scandal. "I will not ever mention Mike's penis, where it goes. I would like to never talk about your penis," he said. Mike, however, wasn't laughing.

"How is your f---ing resolution of life to not talk about my dick?" Mike said in a confessional. "Reza knows exactly what buttons to push. He's poking the bear. I'm the bear."

Exclaiming that he was "so tired of that s---," Mike got up and went to the grill, where he was confronted by GG. While she said she was on his side, she also said he needs to be more upfront with women about his behavior when they meet. "I know now about myself how I am, I know I can't be with one person," she told him, "I need multiple relationships at the same time."

He didn't really appreciate her insinuation.

"Let me say it like this, will all due respect. I'm a man who loves her, we have our issues and people want to f---ing get between us, they almost did and it's not gonna happen," he told her, before adding his relationship was "no one's business."

Returning to the dinner table, he then extended that sentiment to the rest of the group.

"If anyone wants to get involved in my f---ing relationship, step up now, talk to me, let me know what you think you know. I don't want to talk about this s--- anymore," he yelled at them all. "It's my god damn relationship, stay the f--- out of it."

"I'm hoping everyone can mind their own god damn business and we can go on and be friends," he added.

Destiney then chimed in, saying she does "care" for Paulina and wants the best for them as a couple -- but then set off Mike by adding, "but we know it's not the first time."

"How the f--- do you know anything except what you heard?" he shouted at her. "You can get mad at me all you want, you can deflect all you want," she hit back -- as Reza, ever the peanut gallery, added, "This is going down a road I really don't like!"

Destiney then called Mike "shallow," prompting one of the show's best clapbacks: "I shop at f---ing Target. That's not shallow, boo boo!"

The episode ended with him storming away from the dinner table, while a preview for next week shows Mike and Paulina admitting to the group "I wasn't honest."