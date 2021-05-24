6-Year-Old Shot Dead in Booster Seat After Mom Gives Finger to Driver Who Cut Her Off

AP/GoFundMe

She was driving her son to kindergarten when somebody cut her off.

A 6-year-old boy has been shot dead in a road rage incident in California.

Aiden Leos died in his booster seat as his mom was driving him to kindergarten in Yorba Linda in Orange on Friday morning.

A distraught Joanna Cloonan told ABC News that she was driving northbound in the carpool lane on the 55 freeway when she was suddenly cut off by a white sedan, which she said had a female driver and male passenger.

According to witnesses, she flipped the car off in her rear view mirror.

"As I started to merge away from them, I heard a really loud noise," Cloonan tearfully recalled. "And my son said, 'Ow,' and I had to pull over. And he got shot."

A single bullet pierced the trunk of the car, and struck the child sitting in his car seat in the rear.

"I pulled over and I took him out of the car and I tried to put my hand on his wounds while calling 911. Because he was losing a lot of blood," she said.

His last word to his mother was "Mommy my tummy hurts."

Aiden was rushed by ambulance to Children's Hospital of Orange County, but was later pronounced dead.

He celebrated his sixth birthday just last week

"They took my son's life away," his mother said. "He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason. And I want to find them and I want there to be justice to be served for my son."

"He meant the world to me, and it feels like my life is over. That was my baby. I've never, never thought pain like this could exist."

The boy's inconsolable big sister Alexis begged for help bringing his killers to justice.

"Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother," she sobbed. "He's only six and he was so sweet. He was a very loving boy so please help us find who did this to him."

A family is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden. The little boy was with his mother, driving to school on the 55 freeway in Orange, when they were shot at during an apparent road rage incident. https://t.co/Sr1hYV5n88 pic.twitter.com/fVvfNkfZl6 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 22, 2021 @FOXLA

Witnesses Reyes and Joanna Valdivia told the OC Register they had just dropped their own children to school when they saw Cloonan's car stopped on the freeway.

"My wife noticed a lady pulling her son out and dropping to the ground with her son in her arms," Reyes said.

"She was hysterical, screaming," Joanna added.

They said Cloonan appeared to be in shock; she said she had flipped off a car which had cut her off, but when she moved to the right, the car followed her and someone opened fire.

The northbound side of the 55 Freeway was shut down as teams of investigators combed the road for evidence.

The suspects are still at large. Police have appealed for anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam or cellphone footage to check it for anything out of the ordinary.

The CHP insisted the incident was an "isolated road-rage behavior", and not related to the unsolved series of BB gun shootings on cars, mostly along the 91 Freeway in Riverside and Orange counties, that have terrorized drivers for the past couple of months.