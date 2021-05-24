Lindsay Lohan to Star In Amnesia Movie for Netflix

Twitter

Lohan is getting in on the Netflix holiday romcom action.

The streamer confirmed on Monday that the actress will star in an upcoming romantic comedy and, yes, it will be holiday-themed a la "The Christmas Prince" and "The Princess Switch."

"Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," Netflix tweeted out, revealing the film's plot.

According to Variety, the movie won't go into production until November, so it probably won't drop in time for the 2021 holiday season.

Janeen Damian, who produced Hallmark Channel's recent "A Christmas Waltz" with Lacey Chabert, will direct. The script comes from Janeen, her husband Michael Damian (who directed "Christmas Waltz" and starred on "The Young and the Restless"), Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.