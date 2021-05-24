The View Erupts Into Chaos: Meghan Snaps at Whoopi, Joy Demands 'Respect' from McCain

ABC

"Why are you cutting me off!?" Meghan shouted at Whoopi, before really getting into it with Joy later in the hour.

It was a truly chaotic morning on "The View" on Monday, as Meghan McCain had heated moments with both Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Things got so bad, Behar told McCain she should have some "respect" for her, citing her nearly 25 years on the daytime show.

The topic at hand was Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments comparing House requirements for members to wear masks to Nazi Germany. "You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

While McCain said she "can't stand" Greene and called her a "crazy person" in her opening remarks, she turned the conversation around on Democrats -- specifically "The Squad," consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib -- and accused the media of not covering what she views as their anti-Semitic behavior.

As she railed against The Squad, Goldberg eventually had to jump in and throw to a commercial break. "Why are you cutting me off?" McCain shouted at the moderator, as Goldberg yelled back, "I'm cutting you off because we're going to break!"

After a break, McCain was able to continue her argument, saying, "When anti-Semitism shows itself on the right, it is easy to spot with crazy people and tiki torches. When it manifests on the left, it's a lot more insidious and a lot more sinister and a lot more difficult to define."

Responding to Meghan, Goldberg pointed out that when Omar made her "equally ridiculous comments" by saying Israel had "hypnotized the world" in 2012, she did get blowback at the time from within her own party. Sunny added that "criticizing the Israeli government and some of its tactics are not the same as being anti-Semitic" -- and said conflating Israeli politics with Judaism and Jewish hate crimes is actually anti-Semitic, before slamming "whataboutism."

McCain made sure to point out she didn't mean that anyone who is pro-Palestine is also anti-Semitic, but demanded the media cover anti-Semitic hate crimes the same way "as we do with every other minority" -- a remark which was met with major pushback from both Goldberg and Behar.

"Hey, we bring dislike for all hate crimes," said Whoopi, before Joy adamantly added, "I resent that. I resent that remark."

"Well, I resent a lot of things, so we're even," McCain shot back.

"I've been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 frickin' years. Don't tell me what I'm supposed to be saying, Meghan," Joy replied. "You do your thing, we'll do ours."

"I'm well aware we do separate things on this show, Joy, okay?" McCain continued. "And I know you've been here 25 years. I've been here four."

"That's right," Joy countered. "You should have some respect for that once in a blue moon."

Whoopi brought the heated moment to a close by saying, "Nobody wants anybody arguing." She added, "We would like everybody to stop comparing stuff or conflating stuff or saying stupid stuff, whether you're on the left, the right or in the center."

