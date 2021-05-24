Timothee Chalamet to Play Willy Wonka In New Origin Story Prequel

Getty

The film will reportedly show Wonka's adventures before opening his infamous chocolate factory.

Oompa loompa doompety doo, Timothee Chalamet will play Willy Wonka for you.

At least according to new reports saying the actor is attached to star in a new prequel to "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" telling the chocolatier's origin story.

"Paddington" director Paul King will help the film for Warner Bros., which got the rights to the Wonka IP from the Roald Dahl Estate in 2016. It will be the third WB-Wonka film, following the 1971 classic with Gene Wilder and the 2005 movie with Johnny Depp.

This will also be the first movie to be made that won't feature Charlie Bucket.