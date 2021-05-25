Ex-Pandora Employee Exposes Customer Buying a Ring Each For Girlfriend and Sidepiece

TikTok

Jake the snake?

If you live in Montreal and you're dating a guy named Jake, then this message is for you. Both of you.

A former Pandora employee's video exposing an alleged love cheat is going viral on TikTok.

Eli, who goes by the username @ferreiroroche, posted the clip showing off a pair of rings she said were bought by one customer; one for his girlfriend, the other supposedly for his "sidepiece."

"If your boyfriend's name is Jake and he lives in mtl. he just bought two rings for his 'girl and his sidepiece'," she wrote.

"Here are the two rings," she added, displaying the evidence: a $50 Clear Heart Solitaire Ring, and a $45 Red Tilted Heart Solitaire Ring. No word on which girl was deemed worth the $5 more.

"You deserve better!" she told the oblivious Jake-sharers, captioning the video: "Gotta support my girls."

The video has garnered more than 2.5million views, and commenters were invested.

The vast majority applauded her actions; many pitied the innocent Jakes of Montreal who undoubtedly returned home to stern questioning from their other halves; almost everyone begged to be immediately notified when culprit was identified.

"Wait he told you who they were for?" one incredulous commenter asked.

"yep after I asked if he wanted me to give him one or two gift receipts," came the reply.

"It can't be legal for u to post this," another insisted.

"How is it illegal? I'm bettering society," she shot back.

Indeed in a subsequent video, she revealed the reason she did not fear reprisal from the company:

When one concerned commenter noted "I really hope you don't get in trouble for this because he needs to be EXPOSED," she replied via video caption: "I actually quit last week and waited for my last shift to expose this cheater."

"Always respect company rules and expose pests," she added.

Very, very few appeared to conclude that perhaps the customer was joking.