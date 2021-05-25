Mark Ruffalo Apologizes For Suggesting Israel Is Committing 'Genocide'

Getty

The "Avengers" actor previously called for "sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians."

Mark Ruffalo apologized for suggesting Israel was committing genocide during its recent conflict with Hamas.

"I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing "genocide,'" the "Avengers: Endgame" actor tweeted on Monday. "It's not accurate, it's inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021 @MarkRuffalo

Although the outspoken star did not specify which posts he was apologizing for, he had recently called for sanctions against Israel, as he compared their actions to apartheid in South Africa.

"1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed," Ruffalo tweeted on May 11. "Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah."

On May 15, he tweeted a similar call for sanctions, adding, "Over 30 children killed. Mothers dead. Hundreds injured. We are on the brink of a full-scale war."

And after the United States saw a rise in anti-Semitic attacks following the violent conflict, Ruffalo spoke out against it.

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021 @MarkRuffalo

"Dear people, despite our frustration over the fighting in Gaza and our anger, that is no excuse to attack or intimidate innocent people," he tweeted on May 19. "Assaults of Jewish people or attacks on others won’t bring justice to anyone, only perpetuate more injustice and hate."

Ruffalo is not the first celebrity to speak out against the violence, as Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid weighed in.

"This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other,” Bella said on Instagram. "This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!"