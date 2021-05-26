2-Year-Old Genius Accepted Into Mensa

Instagram

With an IQ of 146, Kashe Quest is already learning the periodic table.

A 2-year-old girl from Los Angeles has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

On Tuesday, KTTV reported that Kashe Quest was admitted to the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world with a genius-level IQ of 146 -- the average American IQ is 100.

"We started to notice her memory was really great," Kashe's mother, Sukhjit Athwal, told the outlet. "She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes."

Founded in 1946, Mensa has around 145,000 members in 100 countries, according to their website. The society admits individuals who score in the top 2 percent of the population. Stanford-Binet and Cattell are the two most well known IQ tests, with the former considering a score over 145 to be "genius or near-genius level."

Athwal said her daughter can identify all 50 states by both shape and location on a map, count to 100, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols and knows 50 signs in sign language.

She is also learning to read English and speak Spanish.

After the family struggled to find a daycare that "catered to what she was able to do," Athwal, who has a background in education, decided to start her own school to teach 12 other children alongside Kashe.

Now Athwal wants to focus on making sure Kashe still has a "childhood" and that she is "youthful for as long as she can be."

"At the end of the day, she's in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more," added Athwal.