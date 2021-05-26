Mr. Big Is Back: Chris Noth Returning for Sex and the City Revival at HBO Max

HBO Max

Noth is only the fifth officially confirmed cast member so far.

Carrie Bradshaw's other half is officially returning for "Sex and the City" followup series "And Just Like That ..."

HBO Max confirmed Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr. Big in the 10-episode, half-hour series.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…" said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a statement. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"

While there aren't many specifics about the show just yet, the "new chapter" will still revolve around Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha. Until Noth, only the casting of the main three and "Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez's had been confirmed.

Ramirez will play a non-binary, queer, standup comedian named Che Diaz, who uses they/them pronouns. Diaz "hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

John Corbett, aka Aidan, told Page Six he was "going to do the show" and "might be in a few episodes" -- but SJP would neither confirm nor deny his comments.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," Parker coyly wrote. "But the response is amazing to read… x."