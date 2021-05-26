Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Gammy Get Matching Tattoos on Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

Willow also shares how her dad, Will Smith, reacted after she got a half-sleeve of tattoos.

The "Red Table Talk" ladies may be related by blood, but now they're linked in a new special way -- through ink.

On Wednesday's episode of "RTT," Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (AKA "Gammy") got matching tattoos from renowned tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

The episode began with Jada surprising Willow and Gammy with the exciting news that they were going to go on a field trip to Dr. Woo's studio to get matching tattoos. And Willow and Gammy were clearly excited.

And what tattoo did they decide to get? A lotus flower.

Cut to two days later, the ladies arrived at Dr. Woo's "secret" studio to get their tattoos, which featured three lotus flowers: a small bud, a flower beginning to open and a fully blossomed flower. Jada, Willow and Gammy got their tattoos on different places on their forearms.

During the session, Willow revealed the meaning behind the ink.

"The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, through the mud grows the lotus --" Willow explained, to which Gammy cut in, saying, "That's definitely my story."

"Yes, 100 percent," Willow added. "I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey. The bud to the little blossom to the bloom ... I feel like, expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us. I'm the youngest, my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully-bloomed lotus."

Gammy pointed out that the tattoo "means something different for each of us 'cause our stories, our journeys are different but it still represents us so well."

"Out of the mud comes the lotus," she continued. "You have to go through the mud, the dirt, and still something beautiful is created and that kind of describes my journey. I've been through some really tough times, you know? But I'm still worthy. You know, and there's still room for me to grow and change even now at 67. I'm still growing and changing and trying to be better. So getting the lotus was everything."

After everyone got their ink -- and shared a group hug -- Willow said, "Every day we look at this, we're going to remember our spiritual growth. We're going to remember this beautiful time in life."

"Now it makes me want to just get a big ol' lotus on my back!" Jada quipped.

See how the tattoos turned out in the photo, above!

Later in the episode, Willow shared how her dad, Will Smith, reacted after she got a half-sleeve of tattoos.

"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about," Willow recalled. "Like, I showed my mom the art for my half sleeve like three weeks before I got it, but I didn't tell my dad 'cause I was like, he's gonna be like 'My baby has a half sleeve? What?'"

"And I knew he was gonna be like, 'What the hell?'" she continued. "But he called me like two or three days after I had gotten it, and he was like, 'Hey, I heard you got a tattoo.' And I was like, 'Oh, from who?' And he was like, 'It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter.' Obviously, it was you [Jada] who told him."

Willow added, "And then I showed it to him, and he was like, 'Everything's in divine order. Your path is your path, and I just love you. And I'm glad that you got something that actually looks nice.' And I was like, 'Thank you.'"

Meanwhile, during the tattoo session, Dr. Woo spoke candidly about his Chinese-American roots. He also opened up about his experience with racism and shared how he teaches his kids about it.

See what he said in the full episode, above.