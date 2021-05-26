Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates First Time Megan Fox Told Him 'I Love You'

Instagram

It's been one year since the actress said those three little words to the musician.

Machine Gun Kelly is looking back fondly at the beginning of his relationship with Megan Fox.

The musician, who just won big at the Billboard Awards, took to his Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate the first time the actress confirmed her feelings for him with three little words.

"she said 'i love you' one year ago today," he wrote.

His fans and followers were quick to show their support for his adorable post, as one commented, "LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS [DATE]. WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!" with another sharing, "Awww you two are the cutest IDFC what they say I’m happy you found love a year again! You deserve all the happiness Kells! much love to you hun."

Kelly and Fox were first spotted together in May 2020, days before Fox's now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they had separated.

Kelly said it was love at first sight for the pair, who met while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" together.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly confessed on "The Howard Stern Show." ″That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

For her part, Fox said the sparks flew instantly as well.