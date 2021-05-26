Paula Abdul Goes Under the Knife for 'Breast Revision'

Getty

"I'm really excited about the outcome," says Abdul.

Paula Abdul is "Straight Up" over her larger breast implants.

The singer and dancer revealed this week that she underwent a recent "breast revision," after her previous boob job started giving her trouble during performances.

"First and foremost, I'm a dancer. With my height, I'm petite. I started with smaller breasts, but 20+ years ago I had implants put in and the more I was dancing, the harder it was getting on my back," she revealed in a video for InMode, a medical services company for which she is also an ambassador.

"As the years go by, gravity happens too and I always felt they were a little too big for my frame," she added. "I had wanted to get the old implants out and I heard amazing things about you. I'm very excited."

In the video, Dr. Jacob Unger explained what "breast revision surgery" actually means -- saying the plan was to remove her old implants, then tighten the skin around and lift her breasts, before possibly adding new, smaller implants to her body.

"We want to make sure we can reshape the breasts very well and get the best overall shape and contour to match your frame," he told his famous patient.

Abdul called Dr. Unger "the man" when it comes to these procedures and said she couldn't wait until everything was "all done and healed to feel how different and lighter I feel." She added, "I'm really excited about the outcome."

In the caption for the video, Unger said "his amazing patient is doing well and has the results she was hoping for!⁣⁣"

While Abdul hasn't posted about the results herself yet, she has shared a few photos and videos to her page in the past day which might hint at her recent work -- including one in which she shows off her dance moves alongside TikTok star Shariah Belle True.

