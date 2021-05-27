Meghan McCain's Mother Cindy Admits Daughter Makes Her 'Cringe a Little Bit' on The View

SiriusXM

"You teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff," says Cindy McCain.

Meghan McCain can certainly be a polarizing personality on "The View," outspoken and not afraid to get aggressive in her efforts to be heard and understood.

As the lone conservative voice, she often finds herself at odds with all of her co-hosts in hot-button topics, and those conversations can get very heated. Occasionally, they can get pretty nasty and uncomfortable to watch, too.

And that's not just from fans of the show. Meghan's own mother, Cindy McCain, told Andy Cohen during his SiriusXM Radio Andy show that it can be challenging to watch how her daughter sometime carries herself on the show.

"Yeah, from a mom ― you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit," she said of when Meghan gets personal with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

At the same time, she had to concede that she can't even say she's really surprised by the revelation as Meghan's nickname in her own family is "John McCain in a dress."

She did make sure to say, though, that she also thinks Meghan is "doing a great job," applauding her for standing up for her beliefs.

"That's all you can ask for," said Cindy. "And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it."

And even if it does make her cringe a bit from time to time, "It’s her job and it’s what she does."