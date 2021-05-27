Michelle Williams Posts Audio of Destiny's Child 'Group Chats,' Checks In with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland

Instagram

"You are so inspirational for both of us," Beyonce told Williams.

Michelle Williams is giving an inside look into Destiny's Child's intimate "group chats."

In honor of the release of her new memoir, "Checking In," Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to post three audio clips of conversations in which she "checked in" with her former bandmates Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

"Look who checked in yesterday with me!! The only time we'll let y'all eavesdrop on our group chats!! 😂," Williams wrote in the caption of the first clip.

"Listen, I just wanted to check in and see what's been going on," Williams said to Beyonce and Rowland in the clip.

"Oh, we love and miss you so much," Beyonce told Williams. "We're so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us -- and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom and beautiful advice."

"Amen!" said Rowland.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the second audio recording, Williams, Beyonce and Rowland can be heard chatting while Rowland appeared to be in her kitchen making soup, which she said was chicken and rice soup.

"She's cutting up celery and carrots. Are you making some musical soup right now?" Williams jokingly asked.

"I'm cooking some music -- that's Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly," Rowland quipped. "You know I'm editing that s--- out."

Alongside the recording, Williams shared a sweet photo for the clip's cover art. The shot featured the ladies posing with Rowland's son Noah, who was born in January.

"Checking In Group Chat. Everybody's in the 'kitchen!'" Williams wrote in the post's caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, in the third audio clip, Williams opened up about her new book, "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life -- And Can Save Yours," which was released on Tuesday. Williams, Rowland and Beyonce also reflected on their longtime friendship.

"What do you hope the world gains and the knowledge they gain from your book," Rowland asked Williams.

"It's okay to not be okay," she replied. "And it's okay to tell somebody you're not okay. I honestly should have done that with y'all. I've been open about a lot of things but I was never really truthful about how I really was. Even though y'all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know you're not going to be looked at differently if you say, 'Y'all, I've been really sad too long. Something's going on."

Rowland pointed out that "along with friendships there is humility."

"You have to allow yourself to hold a safe place and a safe space for all friendships, to be able to check in," she explained. "It's a blessing to be able to have that. When it's your person, there's nothing they'll judge you for. There's nothing you can't tell them."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"That's the greatest thing Destiny's Child has ever given me," Rowland added. "My gift of friendship with you ladies."

Beyonce then chimed in, "Absolutely. Kelly and I feel so honored we are now your safe space where you can express any and everything. We know you are that for us and you've always been that for us, so we're just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth in your new chapter."

Williams thanked Beyonce and Rowland -- and noted that they've been friends for 20 years.

"It's 20 years," Beyonce replied. "It ain't going nowhere."

Williams captioned the clip: "I love my girls to life! Thank you ladies for this! Alright, my new book Checking In is available NOW! Check in with yourself. Check in with others. Check in with God. I love you, goodnight!"