Jersey Shore Stars Tease 'Wild' and "Reckless' Snooki-Angelina Confrontation After Wedding Mess (Exclusive)

Angelina, Jenni, Deena and Vinny spill on Nicole's surprising Jersey Shore return, how they kept her in the loop during her break and tease the final wedding drama showdown.

But while Angelina patched things up with both Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese in the last batch of episodes, she and Nicole didn't speak at all until they reunited in front of the cameras for the new season. And, if TooFab's latest interview with the cast is any indication, it's going to be quite the confrontation.

We caught up with Angelina, Jenni, Deena and Vinny Guadagnino ahead of the season premiere, where they teased the fireworks to come when Pivarnick and Polizzi finally meet up to hammer out their issues one-on-one.

Confirming they hadn't spoken before filming Season 4B, Angelina noted, "We obviously didn't leave off on the best terms." She told TooFab, "I definitely wanted to have that sit down with her I had with the girls. You'll see how that plays out this season."

She added that she didn't get any advice from either Deena or Jenni before she met with Nicole. "I kind of just had my own, in my own head what I was gonna say with her, what I wanted to hash out with her," she explained, "and you'll definitely see how that plays out when we have that sit-down."

Thankfully, Jenni came through with a little more tea about the meet-up.

"The way that they talked to each other was wild. It's probably my most favorite part of the season that I'm looking forward to, is when they get together and have a conversation," she teased. "I just think it just got reckless, which is what I loved the most about us."

The four were split on whether they expected Nicole to ever return after she initially announced her exit and explained why they did or didn't think she'd be back.

"I personally thought she completely closed [the door on returning]," said Deena. "I was so sad about it because I really thought she was just done and moving on, so when she decides to come back, I was so, so happy and just so relieved because I just missed my meatball so much."

"I was the opposite, I was always gonna be optimistic just because I always felt like it wasn't complete without her, so she would have to come back or she'd have to like watch us and be like, 'Guys, you suck without me,'" joked Jenni. "I always just wanted to have my meatball and obviously, you can see in the preview we were truly shocked. I had no idea it was going to be that for Mike's sober anniversary party and beyond excited and happy of how it happened."

Angelina always "had a feeling" Nicole would return, while Vinny said, to him, it "never really felt like she left." He added, "We're all so close with each other, I was like, 'You can take your little break but you're not going."

While Snooki didn't appear on the show last season at all, she still was kept in the loop on the drama unfolding in Las Vegas. According to Jenni, the two were actually on FaceTime together in the bathroom moments before JWoww met up with Dr. Drew for a therapy session about the Angelina mess.

"I truly kept her up to date with every section of what I was doing because she is our best friend and she wanted to know just as much as I did, because I went to Vegas later than everyone and I kind of felt like an outsider, not by choice," said Jenni, who arrived late after recovering from TMJ surgery. "So I'm venting to my boo, so she kinda knew everything before it aired. But I'm sure with her watching it, she was probably seeing it from like a bigger perspective that just us talking about it."

Deena said that the three girls all kept in contact on their "sister chat" text chain, with Cortese telling the other two how the boys made her feel "a little pressured" into patching things up with Angelina. They finally understood what she meant after watching the show air.

"We always keep each other in the loop with what goes on, especially with Nicole not there, we always were telling her this is happening right now and this is happening," added Deena. "She's still part of the family, even though she wasn't physically there."

Nicole certainly isn't the first cast member to go on a bit of a hiatus from the show. Angelina left in both the first and second seasons, before popping in and out through the years. Vinny took a bit of a break in Season 5, while Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola chose not to return for "Family Vacation." Most recently, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced he would be stepping away from the show to "seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long."

"I had [a break] for like 7 years, so I'm good with that, I'm not doing that again," Angelina told TooFab when she and Guadagnino were asked whether they ever considered dipping out for a bit like Nicole. "Vinny also took a little breaky break."

"Yeah, I did, I left at a time with some other personal issues and it's a reality show. When your real life gets in the way sometimes, there's nothing you can do," added Vin. "We film so much, there's gonna be times where it can get to be too much for somebody or someone has to deal with something and you gotta do what's best for yourself at the end of the day."

While the group may finally on its way to becoming a whole helluva lot less fractured, one riff remains: Angelina's place on the cast group chat.

When asked whether they allowed her back in, she said, "No, and I'd rather not be on it."

"I've actually come to the conclusion that it's fine, I don't want to be on it. It would drain my battery," she said. "Probably better off because my friends hit me up left and right all day, my family. My battery's always dead, better off."