Will Smith Says 'This Is So Nasty' After Stripping to Underwear During Fitness Journey

The actor is on a mission to get "into the best shape of his life."

Will Smith gave fans an update on his fitness adventure after previously admitting he was "in the worst shape of my life" amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, he shared a video to his Instagram page captioned, "The Pursuit of Happyness," which was, of course, a film in which he starred back in 2006.

In the clip, he's seen rocking nothing but his boxer briefs as he gets his photo taken on a revolving platform.

"That is so nasty," he says as he shakes his head in disbelief. From there, it's nothing but shots of him hitting the gym -- lifting weights, doing leg presses, squats and pull-ups.

The video appears to be from a promo shoot for his upcoming YouTube series, "Best Shape of My Life." He shared another clip from it earlier this month, when the show was announced.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," he captioned the video at the time. "No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

"This new six-part fitness unscripted series from Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way," said YouTube in a press release.

"This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators," the company added.

The show, Will's second with YouTube, will debut in 2022.