Demi Lovato On Coming Out As Non-Binary: 'The Patriarchy Has Been Holding Me Back'

During a chat with Jane Fonda, the pop singer said they had been living their life "for other people."

Demi Lovato opened up about their journey coming out as non-binary during a conversation with Jane Fonda for the "Fire Drill Fridays" livestream.

"If I had listened to the patriarchy, my life would have never changed, my pronouns would have never changed.," the pop singer, 28. began. "I probably would have been married to a man with kids doing the thing that I was raised to believe that I should do."

"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, 'What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?' And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], 'You are a female, this is what you're supposed to like, this is what you're supposed to do, don't dream bigger and don't speak louder.'"

"That didn't vibe for me because I'm too outspoken for that," they added.

Lovato also revealed her 2018 near-fatal overdose was a wake-up call.

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way, you know?" they said.

Last week, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer came out as non-binary during their new podcast, "4D With Demi Lovato."