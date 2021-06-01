Where Jersey Shore Stars Angelina, JWoww and Zack Carpinello Stand Now (Exclusive)

TooFab/Instagram

Angelina hashed it out with Jenni last season -- but how does she feel about JWoww's other half?

The women of "Jersey Shore" have been working hard to mend their relationships following some very tense feuds over the past couple years -- and all that work may have finally paid off.

The most recent season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" revolved around the fallout from Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, after Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese gave a speech that blew up in their faces. After fighting via social media and text, Deena, Jenni and Angelina eventually made up -- and with Snooki returning for some of the new season, all signs point to her and Pivarnick mending fences too.

But there's one person Angelina still hasn't confronted since they last feuded on television: Jenni's now-fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Quick refresher: In 2019, the cast went out for a wild night in Las Vegas, Jenni got blackout drunk, and Zack made Angelina uncomfortable with his behavior. Pivarnick claimed he was too touchy, Jenni didn't believe her and came thisclose to hurling wine bottles at each other during one particularly heated confrontation in Point Pleasant. Once the footage from the Vegas incident eventually aired on the show, Jenni finally came around to Angelina's side of the story and broke up with Zack. After attending Angelina's wedding solo, she and Zack later reconnected... and just got engaged.

While Zack didn't join the cast in the "Jersey Shore" bubble in Las Vegas last season -- and, at the time, Angelina told TooFab the two never sat down to hash out their issues -- he's finally back in the mix in the upcoming episodes. TooFab caught up with both Jenni and Angelina ahead of the "Family Vacation" return and asked whether Pivarnick and Carpinello ever confronted their past.

"Actually, I didn't even think about it but they never really had that conversation," said JWoww. "I'm assuming everything's okay because Angelina just texted me [her husband Chris Larangeira] loves Zack and she's asking to come over for a double date. Girl, I'm too tired. She goes hard, she doesn't have kids, she's allowed to do her thing and live her best life. I'm old and in bed at like 9pm."

Angelina also confirmed the trio were in a much better place, "Thank god."

"Let me tell you something about Chris, Chris loves Zack, Zack loves Chris. They love each other," she said. "I'm like, you guys can go off, have your little bromance over there. I'm like, I can't. But it's so cute. Everyone's in a good place now, as far as Jenni and I, Zack and Chris, it's good."

"We just let the past go and it's better off like that," she added, before recalling her Point Pleasant confrontation with Jenni. "That was a thing, I kinda don't want to remember that. That was a big night, bad night. I think sometimes, family, they go through ups and downs. Jenni and I had to hash it out that night for us to get to the place we are in right now."

A teaser for the new season does show Zack going head-to-head with another cast member though: Vinny Guadagnino. In the footage, Carpinello -- a wrestler -- takes on Vinny in the ring.

"Now that we're in Covid and we create these filming bubbles, we really have to get creative about what we're gonna do," Vin told TooFab. "This season we pretty much create WrestleMania, Jersey Shore edition. Not gonna lie, Zack is pretty terrifying in the ring. But I'm stealthy, I'm small, I'm quick, I have a very unique set of skills I can use in the ring."