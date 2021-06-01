JoJo Siwa Says She's Trying To Get Scene of Her Kissing a Man Cut From Upcoming Film

Getty

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man."

JoJo Siwa revealed she is trying to have a scene removed from one of her upcoming movies.

During a recent interview with EW, the 18-year-old star, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and is currently dating girlfriend Kylie Prew, said she wants to cut a part in "Bounce" where she gets romantic with her male co-star.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human," the "Boomerang" singer explained. "Especially because it's a man."

The Will Smith-produced movie tells the story of Fanny (Siwa), who makes a Christmas Eve wish asking to be part of a different family. She then spends Christmas "bouncing" into the lives of other teenage girls, until she ultimately learns the value of her own family.

While she'll be playing a role adapted from a young adult novel, the YouTube sensation doesn't think her young fan base will be able to differentiate between the real life persona and the on-screen one.

"That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird."

Although she claimed her girlfriend has no qualms about the kissing scene in the film, JoJo is adamant that it will hit the cutting room floor.

"I'm not about it. I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

Back in January, the former "Dance Mom" star -- who boasts 12.3 million followers on YouTube, 10.8 on Instagram and 33.7 on TikTok -- teased her coming out on the platforms, eventually revealing she was dating Prew and was the "happiest" she's even been.

JoJo immediately received an outpouring of support, a new fan base and the title of "gay icon."

"Being called a gay icon, honestly, I think is the biggest honor," she told EW. "About a year ago, I started having all these music meetings just for fun, just getting my head where I want to go. And I told the producers, 'I want to create gay pop, and I want to have a concert for the girls and for the gays.' Turns out a year later, I am very much so gay."

While she did receive backlash as well for announcing her sexuality, JoJo appeared to take it in stride, as she said, "If you're weirded out by it, just don't come hang out with me."

"I don't think really anyone in the world now is weirded out by it," added. "Some people don't support it, but I think it's a very, very, very small percentage of the world that it's weird or gross to, which is really nice."

Speaking of the new fan base, JoJo is embracing being in a "great place" with the public.