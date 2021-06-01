Michelle Pfeiffer Trains For Her Superhero Return In Ant-Man and the Wasp Sequel

Instagram

Michelle Pfeiffer is getting into superhero shape for the third sequel to "Ant-Man."

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a video of herself running on a treadmill, as she prepares to reprise her role as the original Wasp for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which begins principal photography in July and is expected to debut in 2023.

"Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer," the 63-year-old Oscar nominee told her fans in the clip. "I'll be ready."

Evangeline Lilly, who plays Pfeiffer's daughter Hope van Dyne in the franchise, commented, "Go Mama! 💪🏼💫🔥."

In 2018, Pfeiffer joined the Marvel Universe as the shrinking superhero for "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which was the first sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man." The film also featured Michael Douglas as her husband Hank Pym and, of course, Paul Rudd playing Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man.

Around the time of the film's debut, Pfeiffer expressed how excited she was to be joining a comic book adaptation at the age of 60.

"I loved that in this phase in my life I'm playing a superhero," she told People. "The message that it sends to women of all ages that we are still kicking ass."

"I loved that she is such a seminal character in the Marvel comic book world," she added of the Wasp. "And that is one of the founding members of the Avengers. I would have a lot of conversations with [director] Peyton [Reed] that Janet was a warrior and she is a very important and brilliant scientist unto herself, which was exciting to me."