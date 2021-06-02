Shanna Moakler Still Not Speaking to Children After Absent Parent Claims

Instagram/Getty

"It's been very difficult and emotional and sad."

Shanna Moakler is still on the outs with the children she shares with Travis Barker; 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

It's been about two weeks since the two took a very public stance against Moakler on social media, with Landon claiming she has "never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad" and Alabama agreeing, saying Shanna "has never completely been in my life."

At the time, Moakler said the claims were "false and incredibly hurtful" ... and things haven't really improved since.

"Sadly right now at this moment there's still some distance. I'm just trying to give everybody some space so we can heal and come back together again," she told Page Six, confirming she and her kids still aren't speaking.

Calling the situation "very difficult and emotional and sad," Moakler said she's done her best to let her children "know that I'm here for them and I love them and I'm their mom and I'll always want to be in their lives." She added, "All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don't really know what's going to happen in the future."

She also continued to subtly call out Travis' relationship with Kourtney Kardashian -- saying she hopes they "have a great relationship" and doesn't want any "animosity toward them," but adding, "I just don't want them interfering with my children and I's relationships."

In the past, she's accused them of putting "a wedge in between" her kids and "their biological mother."

Last month, Landon responded to a troll commenting on his and Alabama's TikTok video, who said they were taking their father's side and treating their mother "like trash." He replied writing, "Actually if you weren't such a dumb a-- you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is."

The following day, Alabama took to her Instagram Story to share alleged messages sent from Moakler regarding Barker's new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, as captured by the fan account kardashkdoll. The messages also claimed Barker controlled Alabama's social media accounts.

"My mom has never completely been in my life," Alabama wrote alongside the messages. "Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

When another fan account reposted the messages, Alabama insisted she was in control of her own social media in the comment section, writing, "That was completely me, she lied I control my Instagram I'm of age."

"The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful," Moakler told People at the time "Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being."

"I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt," Moakler, 46, continued. "Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."