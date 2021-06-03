Jupiter's Legacy Star 'Gutted' Show Was Canceled After Just One Season at Netflix

Netflix

Andrew Horton, Leslie Bibb and Matt Lanter react to the show's one-and-done status.

Netflix pulled the plug on its superhero show "Jupiter's Legacy" this week after just one season, less than a week after the series' debut.

Starring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Matt Lanter, Andrew Horton and Ben Daniels, the series revolved around a group of older superheroes and their kids, who are stuck in their parents caped shadows. The series dropped May 2, 2021 and, this week, Netflix announced they would not be going forward with another season, releasing the cast to pursue other options.

Horton, who played the superpowered son of Duhamel and Bibb's characters, shared his honest reaction to the news on social media Thursday morning.

"I'm gutted," he captioned a photo of himself on set. "Jupiter's Legacy was a once in a lifetime experience and one I will never forget. I'm sad and sorry that we don't get to continue this journey."

"I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim Carey once said 'that's the way the cookie crumbles,'' he continued. "A huge thank you to every single person involved in this titan of a project; we should be incredibly proud of what we created, regardless of the outcome."

He went on to thank Netflix, comic creator Mark Millar and series creator/director Steven S. DeKnight, before showing appreciation to "everyone who has watched the show."

Horton ended his post with, "On to the next one."

Bibb also posted about the show's cancelation on her page.

"MY BAES...i stand with my brothers in arms @joshduhamel @bendanielsss @mattlanter @mikewadeactor," she captioned a photo of the show's older generation of supes.

"This union is something I believe in and I will miss wholeheartedly...love you friends," she added.

Lanter left a heart emoji on Bibb's post, while also sharing his own to his page.

"This 1st photo seems fitting. A gang of friends who once was," he captioned a series of photos from the set.

"Thank you to my incredible cast, crew and creatives behind #JupitersLegacy," he added. "What an experience you all made this.... It's not every day that a kid like me gets to be a superhero."

On Wednesday, Mark Millar -- the comic writer who created the Jupiter's Legacy comics and whose Millarworld company was acquired by Netflix in 2017 -- confirmed the cast had been released from their contracts. He also announced the streamer was moving forward with an adaptation of his "Supercrooks" comics, which will be focused on the super-villains of the Jupiter's Legacy universe.

"Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic," he revealed.

"Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting out incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga," said Millar. "We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."