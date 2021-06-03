Why Khloe Kardashian Didn't Drop Everything And Move To Boston With Tristan Thompson

E!/Getty

Khloe explains why she was hesitant about the idea after Thompson signed with the Celtics.

There's a reason why "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" fans won't be getting a "Khloe and Tristan Take Boston" spinoff anytime soon.

In November 2020, Khloe Kardashian's sometimes-boyfriend and father to daughter True, Tristan Thompson, signed with the Boston Celtics -- leaving many, Khloe included, wondering what that move meant for her and her family.

In a sneak peek at tonight's episode of the E! series, Khloe opens up to sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian about whether she'd move closer to him. The conversation was sparked by Kim revealing she spoke with Tristan and he revealed he missed Khloe and "really wants you to go" to Massachusetts to see him.

"Are you guys into Boston?" Khloe asks her sisters, who tell her, "We're into it."

"He definitely wants you to move there though," Kim adds, before Khloe explains her hesitation.

"Full time? I'm not opposed to Boston or anything, but once you have kids, it's different. True has her whole life in L.A., her cousins, I have pre-school class at my house," she explained. "It's Covid, I can't just take her to Boston and find classes there. Everything's shut down."

"I think if it was a different year, maybe I would be more open to uprooting her," she added. "What am I gonna do, take her there to be in a condo there just to stay in some walls?"

Kim said Tristan probably got so used to being around Khloe and True everyday during the pandemic -- during which they quarantined together -- that it was "hard for him to then go away and be taken away from all that."

"Covid was great for our relationship, having so much time and working on certain things," Khloe admitted. "I can tell he almost feels like, 'What's gonna happen now that we are separated' or whatever."

While Khloe said she's "used to being apart" and didn't think it was "that jarring" of an experience, she added that she didn't believe Tristan has ever "spent that much time with me or anyone" before the pandemic.

"I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston. He's there all by himself, we spent so much time together during Covid," Khloe added in a confessional. "I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging to adults and especially toddlers. I think there's been so much change for True right now, I don't want to uproot her and remove her all of the things that she's familiar with and that stabilize her."

Talking to Kim, she said that True was already confused about the situation -- and keeps asking her, "Why am I in this new house? Where's my dad."

"It's a lot for her," she added.