Suspect Employs Bhad Bhabie to Taunt Police on His Own Wanted Poster

Orana Mid-Western Police District/YouTube

Cash me if you can.

Bhad Bhabie has become the unwitting star of a police post that's going viral in Australia.

On Wednesday, Orana Mid-Western Police District shared a wanted poster on Facebook for one Dallas Bradford, 24, who has an outstanding arrest warrant for property damage.

"Police have been unsuccessful in locating him and are now seeking assistance from the community," officers wrote.

"Even if you do not know him, you can assist by liking and sharing this post to ensure it reaches as many members of the community as possible."

The post did reach a person of interest in the case — the suspect himself — who replied to it with a gif of Danielle Bregoli's infamous superstar-making moment on Dr. Phil, taunting: "Catch me outside — how bout that?"

Bradford may have shot himself in the foot with his hilarious response though, as hundreds of people began liking, sharing and commenting on the post... just like the police wanted.

But the fugitive didn't seem too bothered — in fact, he appeared ready to take his game of cat and mouse to the next level.

When one commenter dared him to take a selfie outside the police station and post it on Facebook — offering a pack of cigarettes as the reward — Bradford replied: "Game on!", according to Metro.

It's been almost five years since the then 13-year-old Bregoli appeared on Dr. Phil alongside her disproving mother, in a segment entitled "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime".