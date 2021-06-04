Andy Cohen Pleads for Help Finding Schoolmate Who Disappeared Two Weeks Ago

Facebook/Instagram

He suffered a "psychotic break" while staying with family.

Andy Cohen is asking for help finding a childhood schoolmate who disappeared two weeks ago.

The Bravo star shared a "missing vulnerable adult" poster on Facebook for 48-year-old Andrew Neiman, who is an old school friend.

Neiman vanished from MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York on May 21; family, search parties and police have been searching for him ever since, to no avail.

As Cohen's post describes, he is suffering from schizophrenia and needs medical attention. He was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs, and may be wearing glasses

"Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school," Cohen told Page Six. "I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

Neiman's younger sister Emily told the site her brother had experienced a psychotic break while staying with her family in High Falls. She described him as a "wonderful, spiritual guy", with a special love for his nine-year-old daughter.

"He is incredibly quirky with deep passions for a variety of things, especially the performing arts and Shakespeare," she said. "His mind is greatly analytical. One of his talents is transmuting his understanding of Shakespeare to people of every age."

According to a GoFundMe set up by his family to aid in the search, Neiman has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis.

They said they are using the money, which is just about to hit its goal of $40k, to hire private investigators, while any extra funds will be used for mental health treatment.

"We have hired a private investigator who has been continuously chasing leads, interviewing people who may have seen Andy, reviewing video footage, and generally providing strategy on the ground in the area of Andy's disappearance and surrounding communities," they posted in their most recent update. "Unfortunately, leads to date have not materialized locating Andy."

"While we are disappointed, we remain undeterred. We have increased our GoFundMe goal in this critical time to find Andy and are redoubling efforts to hire additional private investigators, fly drones, advertise, pound the pavement, and search the woods, parks, and waters where Andy may be."