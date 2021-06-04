Heather Rae Young Thinks Babies With Tarek El Moussa Would Be 'Super Cute' (But Just Not Yet)

TooFab/Instagram

Meanwhile Chrishell Stause addressed her ex Justin Hartley's surprise wedding.

Heather Rae Young wants kids with Tarek El Moussa — but just not yet.

The "Selling Sunset" star has revealed she thinks the idea of a "little Tarek and Heather would be super cute."

"We never know what's going to happen in our future, but right now I'm so happy being a bonus mommy... you know, you never know!" she said while out and about in LA last week:

The reality realty maven said she had "way too much going on to have a baby" right now — but giggled as she admitted the thought of some in the future have certainly crossed her mind.

Tarek already shares ten-year-old daughter Taylor and five-year-old son with ex-wife Christina Haack; in a recent interview with Us Weekly, his new fiancée revealed they had already asked the children how they would feel about a younger sibling.

While the 33-year-old is happy to reveal details about her new family, she was more tight-lipped about the upcoming fourth season of "Selling Sunset" refusing to comment on rumored friction on the set... although she did claim to get on with all of the new cast members.

As for friend and co-star Chrishell Stause, the surprise news of her ex-hubby Justin Hartley getting remarried — to actress Sofia Pernas — has not adversely affected her, as far as she can tell.

"Chrishell is thriving, she's a happy girl and like, I've never seen her this happy. She's just doing incredible, I love Chrishell."

As for whether or not the subject is broached on S4, she once again pled the fifth.

Chrishell herself meanwhile didn't even appear to know her ex had gotten remarried at all.