The Hills' Caroline D'Amore Says 'A Lot of People Made It Hell' While Filming

Getty

"People are so calculated and mean, way beyond my scope," the Pizza Girl CEO exclaimed.

Caroline D'Amore revealed she had "a lot of frustration" while filming the second season of "The HIlls: New Beginnings."

During her chat with Teddi Mellencamp on the latest episode of the "Hillscast" podcast, the newcomer claimed she struggled with some of the castmates of the MTV reality show, including former pal, Mischa Barton.

"Mischa's not on the show anymore, but everyone knows that Mischa and I had beef. Like, it's documented. That was in the press," Caroline began. "Basically, we were friends last season, and then she had gone behind my back, I guess, to keep me off the show."

The Pizza Girl CEO said she threw a huge event for her company last season at Kathy Hilton's house, but production was unable to use any of the scenes because Mischa "wouldn't speak" Caroline's name in the interviews.

"They can't piece anything together when people are purposely trying to keep your name like -- they just won't even mention you," she explained.

TooFab has reached out to Mischa's reps for comment.

Back in March, in a since-deleted post to her Instagram, Mischa shared an article that announced she wouldn't be returning for the second season of "The Hills" and Caroline would be joining the cast.

"As if anyone would watch Caroline D'Amore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry. Get the story straight first," Misha captioned the screenshot.

While Caroline said she has moved on from the drama with Mischa, she did, however, feel others may have been attempting to sabotage her time on "The HIlls" as well.

"I had more than one person last season try to hurt my chances of being on this show," Caroline told Teddi. "It's so much more than actual onscreen drama."

"People are so calculated and mean, way beyond my scope," Caroline continued. "It's not something I absolutely love. They would do things where they would look into the camera for my scenes, so that they would be null and void. They would do things so that, if I spoke, they would say things that would have to be cut out, like, 'Oh, you're just trying to get into this scene.' That happened to me so much, everybody's just trying to keep the new girl down. It was really stressful and really hard to deal with."

"I just have a lot of frustration," she added. "A lot of people made it hell."

TooFab has reached out to MTV and the castmates' reps for comment.