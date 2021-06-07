TikToker Issues Creepy Warning After Finding Tracking Tile in Her Purse

TikTok

"It's not mine."

Nothing unusual in having a tracking device in your purse to help you find it... if you were the one who put it there.

That wasn't the case for TikToker Sheridan Ellis, who discovered one in her handbag after a night out — and had no idea where it came from.

"This weekend on Saturday I went to dinner with a group of friends for this girl's birthday," she explained in her video. "If you know me I don't normally carry a purse, but on Saturday I did because we had decorations and stuff for the table."

"Anyways, at the end of the night, I'm cleaning my purse out and... I find this," she says, brandishing the small white tracking device.

"If you don't know what this is, it's a Tile. It's basically a tracker, people put it on their keys and whatnot."

"It's not mine," she continued. "I don't know how it got in my purse. I immediately took the battery out, don't worry. But yeah... Check your purses and stay safe out there."

Her PSA, which she captioned "New fear unlocked", has now been watched more than 1 million times.

She confirmed to horrified followers that she checked among the party guests to see if anyone had lost one, but no one had. She also confirmed that there were no kids at the party, who inadvertently may have placed it there.

"The police can definitely find out who purchased that and who downloaded the app registered to it. Go to the police. That is very scary," one commenter wrote.

She said she hadn't reported it to authorities because she isn't sure when it was put there; nor does she want to put the battery back in.

One concerned viewer told her that the device automatically sends a ping from the location when the battery is removed, and that the owner may now have her address; however she assured them she removed the battery long before she got home.

"It most likely someone you know," someone else warned "greattttt can't wait to not sleep tonight," she half-jokingly replied.

Another suggested she take matters of justice into her own hands:

"Set up a sting operation! Put the tile on one of your huge male friends' doorstep and monitor it with their Ring doorbell! Free 24 hour surveillance!"